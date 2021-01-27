American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains Essential Tools for Self-Directed IRA Investors

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / When it comes to Self-Directed IRA investing, individual investors are on their own with investment decisions. That means that while a Self-Directed IRA administration firm does not act as a financial advisor, it can still serve as a source of information. That's why American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm in Asheville, NC, recently released a blog post detailing some of the best online calculators and tools investors can use to get an idea of what their current investment picture looks like.

In the post, which is available at the American IRA blog, highlighted a number of retirement calculators that any investor can use. For example, the post shows off a compound interest calculator, which helps investors understand how much money they would have to put away in retirement to hit a certain goal. The compound interest calculator also highlights one of the proverbial "most powerful effects" for investors because it shows just how much money can be gained by investors who start their retirement journey early.

Another calculator available at the blog post is a mortgage calculator, which helps investors understand the value of a mortgage loan and what the monthly payments might look like. A third calculator, a retirement calculator, also helps investors get a sense of what retirement might look like based on a retirement investor's current levels of investment and money saved away.

But the post didn't stop at investment calculators. American IRA also pointed to its Frequently Asked Questions, which is an important resource for any investor who might be considering a Self-Directed IRA.

"This post is about empowering people," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "The investment calculators available here are great for anyone that wants to start taking control of their financial destiny. And while American IRA is a Self-Directed IRA administration firm and not an investment advisor, our role as a custodian means that we like to see people who are better-informed about their own retirement." Hitt pointed out that Self-Directed IRA investors often like to take control over their own decisions, which is why retirement education is so important to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm.

