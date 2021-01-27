

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Motor (KIMTF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit was 976.8 billion Korean won, up 182 percent from the previous year. Quarterly operating profit more than doubled to 1.28 trillion won from the previous year.



The strong performance was supported by Kia's enhanced global product mix and ongoing success of the brand's high-margin RV models, including Telluride, Seltos, and Sorento SUVs and the Carnival minivan, the company said.



Sales of Kia's RV models accounted for 58.7 percent of the total sales volume, the highest RV share ever and leading overall profit growth.



During the fourth-quarter, Kia sold 742,695 units across global markets, a slight decrease from 742,733 units last year. Sales in Korea decreased 5.2 percent to 137,389 units, due to the ongoing challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and product disruptions.



Sales outside of Korea climbed 1.2 percent to 605,306 with strong recovery in the U.S, alongside significant growth in India.



Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent year-on-year to 16.91 trillion won.



For 2021, the company targets global sales of 2.92 million units, a 12.1 percent increase compared to 2020 global sales volume. The company targets sales in Korea of 535,000 units and 2.39 million units for sales outside of Korea.



Kia said it will continue to enhance its product lineup with new models, including the launch of its first battery electric vehicle model.



The company's board approved a plan to pay a year-end dividend of 1,000 won per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIA MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de