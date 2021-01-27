DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 26/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.6334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2584301 CODE: PR1Z =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 92320 EQS News ID: 1163567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)