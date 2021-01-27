TipRanks Identifies the Top 10 UK Analysts of 2020

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TipRanks, the world's leading analyst ranking service, has identified the top ten best performing analysts in the UK stock market in 2020.

The ranking was based on the analysts' ability to generate returns with their stock ratings and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts' overall success rate. Each rating made during 2020 was measured over three months.

TipRanks launched in the UK at the end of 2020 and this is the first time that it has announced the best UK analysts of the year.

TipRanks CEO, Uri Gruenbaum, commented, " I'm delighted to announce the top 10 UK analysts of 2020. With TipRanks retail investors in the UK can see the historical performance of any analyst covering the London Stock Exchange. While we are not an analyst endorsement platform, we are always excited to see those that generate excess returns and feel obligated to highlight them."

The top 10 UK analysts of 2020 are:

Sherri Malek , RBC Capital, 66% success rate, 18.60% average return per recommendation, 35 ratings Kai Korschelt, Canaccord Genuity, 58% success rate, 12.40% average return per recommendation, 55 ratings Alex Brooks , Canaccord Genuity, 58% success rate, 15.10% average return per recommendation, 31 ratings James Wheatcroft , Jefferies, 69% success rate, 41.30% average return per recommendation, 13 ratings Andrew Ross , Barclays, 65% success rate, 15.80% average return per recommendation, 52 ratings Aman Rakkar , Barclays, 71% success rate, 16.90% average return per recommendation, 28 ratings Sam Bland , J.P. Morgan, 85% success rate, 22.20% average return per recommendation, 27 ratings Richard Hatch , Berenberg Bank, 63% success rate, 10.70% average return per recommendation, 54 ratings Benjamin May , Berenberg Bank, 71% success rate, 11.20% average return per recommendation, 24 ratings Edward James , Berenberg Bank, General, 74% success rate, 11.70% average return per recommendation, 19 ratings

About TipRanks:

TipRanks is a leading fintech company founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates the www.TipRanks.com website serving more than 2 million investors and provides proprietary datasets to the tier one banks and online brokers including TD Ameritrade, ETrade, Nasdaq, Saxobank, Santander, eToro and many others.

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, Finance Professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, PryTek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

