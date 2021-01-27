Lardi & Partner Consulting named in Business Worldwide Magazines 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With digital transformation at the forefront of all successful businesses, it's essential that organisations of all sizes are equipped with the skills and tools they need to operate online. Lardi & Partner Consulting specialises in helping businesses navigate the digital landscape, and its innovative methods have earned the company a 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Award from Business Worldwide Magazine.

The Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. Lardi & Partner was the outright winner in the category 'Digital Business Transformation Firm of the Year'.

Experts warn that 40% of companies will not survive past 2030 if they fail to navigate the challenges of digital transformation. The CEO of Lardi & Partner Consulting, Kamales Lardi, leads the way with a cross functional, customer-centred approach that enables clients to get the very best of the process, helping companies to succeed in a landscape that has seen many fail.

With so much evidence of the importance of digital transformation it's surprising that only a third of companies around the world have started the process. One of the reasons behind this reality is that an effective digital transformation is an extremely challenging and time-consuming task, with the fear of failure leaving many lacking in confidence.

2020 was an unprecedented year for the business world, with COVID-19 making it even more important for companies to be able to manage their operations online. Lardi & Partner Consulting has been partnering with organisations around the world to help them realise the incredible potential to be gained from digital transformation.

In an interview with Business Worldwide Magazine, Kamales Lardi explained her approach:

"It's a combination of things that we blend together to help our clients achieve lasting success. We appreciate how complex a transformation can be as many of the organisations we work for tend to have operations, customers and staff based in several different locations with years of legacy culture, technology and processes embedded in everything they do.

We know how to unpick those complexities and to find the opportunities for creating new and sustainable value. We specialise in these journeys and have spent years understanding what works and what doesn't, and I'd say that our experience and objectivity is something that others struggle to provide."

