

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health has started administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine at skilled nursing facilities, which will be completed within four weeks. The company said its long-term care vaccination effort remains on track.



The healthcare company has administered the first round of vaccine doses to nearly 8,000 skilled nursing facilities across the country.



According to the company, first doses at all long-term care facilities that selected CVS Health to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, totaling more than 40,000, will be complete by mid-February.



In its long-term care vaccination efforts, nearly two million doses have been administered to date through onsite and, in many cases, room-to-room visits.



The federal pharmacy partnership program divided long-term care facilities into two categories, such as skilled nursing, and assisted living and other facilities.



At assisted living and other facilities, first doses of COVID-19 vaccines are complete in several states that selected December activation dates including Arkansas, Hawaii, and New Mexico. Most states chose activation dates for assisted living and other facilities well into January.



CVS Health further noted that, through a federal partnership, it will start offering COVID-19 vaccines eventually at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country subject to product availability and prioritization of populations.



CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20 25 million shots per month. Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those who don't have online access can contact the company's customer service.



CEO designate Karen Lynch noted that more than 90,000 pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses will take part in the company's vaccination effort.



