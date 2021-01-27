

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence deteriorated in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped more-than-expected to 92 in January from 95 in December. The expected level was 94.



The share of households considering it as suitable time to make major purchases declined six points to -19, which was below its long-term average.



Assessment of future financial situation weakened in January with the index dropping to -9 from -4. The index for past financial situation slid two points to -17.



Households' saving intentions grew very sharply. The corresponding balance advanced eleven points to 38, the highest since December 2012 level, very close to its highest level.



The index measuring current saving capacity rose two points to 26. Conversely, households' balance of opinions on their future saving capacity lost one point to 8.



Consumers expect the future standard of living to weaken. The future standard of living index decreased very sharply to -51 from -42. The share of households considering that the standard of living improved during the past twelve months increased by one point to -68.



Households' fears about the unemployment trend have bounced back sharply in January. The corresponding balance gained eight points.



The indicator measuring consumer prices over the last twelve months held steady at -39. Likewise, the index for future consumer prices remained at -29.



