

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as climbing coronavirus cases and movement curbs raised concerns about growth.



Britain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 100,000 people as the government battled to speed up vaccination delivery and keep variants of the virus at bay.



Meanwhile, U.K. shop prices decreased 2.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.8 percent drop in the previous month hit by the renewed Covid-19 lockdown measures, data from the British Retail Consortium showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was virtually unchanged at 6,654 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Precious metals miner Fresnillo slumped nearly 6 percent after forecasting a fall in gold production.



Oil exploration company Tullow Oil lost 2 percent after it warned of lower output in 2021.



3i Infrastructure edged up slightly. The company said that its portfolio continues to be resilient through the pandemic and is on track to meet its dividend target.



LondonMetric Property advanced 1.4 percent after it acquired two urban logistics warehouses.



