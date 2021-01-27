

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) and Global Response Aid FZCO announced the termination of Avigan Trial Study conducted in Kuwait focused on moderate to severe COVID patients in a hospital setting. The data from the study did not show statistically significant difference for the primary endpoint for Avigan vs. Placebo.



Dr. Reddy's said the phase-III study, being conducted in an outpatient setting on patients with mild to moderate symptoms in North America by the company, in partnership with Appili Therapuetics and Global Response Aid, shall continue.



