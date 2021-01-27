DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 26/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 67.4932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14598503 CODE: WSRI =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 92371 EQS News ID: 1163663 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

