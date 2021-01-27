DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2021 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 26/01/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 537.5819 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 92342 EQS News ID: 1163634 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2021 05:16 ET (10:16 GMT)