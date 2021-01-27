Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 26-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.96p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.97p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---