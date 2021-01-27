

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $381 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $488 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $3.52 billion from $3.17 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $488 Mln. vs. $408 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $3.52 Bln vs. $3.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

