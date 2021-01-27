

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $347.24 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $465.00 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $2.97 billion from $3.16 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $9.1 - $9.2 Bln



