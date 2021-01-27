DJ Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 27-Jan-2021 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Persons Discharging Manager Responsibilities(PDMR) Notification PDMR Notification Form Page Mandatory fields are denoted by an* 1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First Name(s) Last Name(s) Name of natural person* Alexander Vedyakhin Or Legal Person * Sberbank PJSC 2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status* First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Initial notification / Amendment * Initial notification In case of amendment, please enter the previous notification reference number and explain the error that this notification is amending. 3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full mane of Entity* Sberbank PJSC Legal Entity identifier code 4 - Details of transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date Description of Financial Transaction AggregatedPrice AggregatedVolume TotalAggregatedVolume 22.01.2021 purchase 10 000 000 7 70 000 000 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument * bond Identification Code * RU000A102HC1 Nature of the transaction * purchase Currency * RUR Price(s) and volumes(s) * Price Volume Total 70 000 000.00 10 000 000.00 7.00 Aggregated Information Price Volume Total 70 000 000.00 10 000 000.00 7.00 Date of Transaction * 22.01.2021 Place of transaction * Sberbank PJSC ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 92390 EQS News ID: 1163720 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

