

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $788 million from $646 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $268 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $788 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.



