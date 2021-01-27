DJ Sberbank: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Director/PDMR Shareholding 27-Jan-2021 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank PJSC, made the transaction in Sberbank's debt instruments.

January 27, 2021 07:01 ET (12:01 GMT)