

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.



Based on a closing price of $10.96 as of January 26, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.2 percent. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of February 6, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de