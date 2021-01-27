

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone (BX) reported fourth quarter distributable earnings per share of $1.13 compared to $0.72, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.89, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Distributable earnings was $1.5 billion, up 60% year-over-year.



Fourth quarter total revenues were $3.63 billion compared to $2.09 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.29 billion, for the quarter.



Total Assets Under Management (AUM) was $618.6 billion, up 8% year-over-year.



Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share to record holders of class A common stock at the close of business on February 8, 2021. This dividend will be paid on February 16, 2021.



