

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



-Earnings: -$8.42 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.01 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$14.65 in Q4 vs. -$1.79 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.38 billion or -$15.25 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.80 per share -Revenue: $15.30 billion in Q4 vs. $17.91 billion in the same period last year.



