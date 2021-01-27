

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said the company projects full-year 2021 earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $3.74. Excluding items, projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $5.00 for full-year 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.37. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.45, reflecting 52.6 percent growth from prior year. Sales were $10.7 billion increased 28.7 percent on a reported basis and 28.4 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

