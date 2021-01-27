DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 27-Jan-2021 / 12:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors DATE: January 26, 2021 The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 492,850,000 with a maturity of 81 days with 27 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as % 1,3514. Board Decision Date 07.11.2019

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Type Bill Maturity Date 23.02.2021 Maturity (Day) 81 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN22137 Starting Date of Sale 03.12.2020 Ending Date of Sale 03.12.2020 Maturity Starting Date 04.12.2020 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 492,850,000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 23.02.2021 Payment Date 23.02.2021

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 31.12.2020 30.12.2020 31.12.2020 1,2507 6,146,074.95 2 27.01.2021 26.01.2021 27.01.2021 1,3514 3 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021 Principal/ Maturity Date 23.02.2021 22.02.2021 23.02.2021 492,850,000 Payment Amount

