TechCom, Inc. Announces Resignation of International Associate Director & Marketing Officers

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / TechCom, Inc. (the "Company" or "TechCom") (OTC PINK:TCRI) ( FKA:RMD Entertainment Group) is announcing the resignation of Mr. Calvin Lam the International Associate Director and Dave Tan, Joseph Lee, Sunny Ng, Xugis Gan the Marketing Officers for the company. The resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Corporation on any matter relating to the Corporation's operations, policies, practices, or otherwise.

ABOUT TechCom, Inc.

Techcom Inc, is an Oil and Gas Service Company with a vision to become complete oil & gas service provider for upstream and downstream sectors in South East Asia. Considered being the biggest sector in the world in terms of dollar value, the oil and gas sector is a global powerhouse using hundreds of thousands of workers worldwide.

Techcom Inc, focused in providing services in this following area, petroleum trading, geoscience and petroleum engineering, port services, bunkering, fabrication, environmental services, HSE consultancy, manpower services, oil tank management, storage and investment.

With Techcom Inc,'s team being the asset and core values of the Company, it generates multiple discipliners capabilities to provide solutions to its Client across the regions.

