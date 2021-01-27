Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Completes Development and Launch of Phase Tea

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, through its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast CoPacker Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase Tea Company project as they launch their brand into the marketplace. After beta testing the products in the market, with positive and effective results, Phase Tea has progressed from several test pallets to ordering at truckload quantities. Phase Tea is estimating approximately 6 Trucks in the coming months.

Alkame developed an initial 3 SKU product line, each includes 15mg of CBD and are available in Green Tea, Mint Tea, and Peach Tea flavors. There are no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Phase Tea is now working with Alkame to create additional flavors, with product line expansion now entering the development process.

President Nick Gaeta said, "Working with an A to Z one stop shop to develop and manufacture our products has been a wonderful experience. We are very excited to finally launch our product and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Alkame Team, and everyone involved with Phase Teas sales and distribution as we make tremendous headway into the market today!"

The products are now live on, and available through their website, www.phasetea.biz. You can also check them out on Instagram at @phaseteaco.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatments and solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

