Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen “Megasprint!”?
WKN: A1XEAW ISIN: US01643J1097 
ACCESSWIRE
27.01.2021
Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Completes Development and Launch of Phase Tea

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, through its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast CoPacker Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase Tea Company project as they launch their brand into the marketplace. After beta testing the products in the market, with positive and effective results, Phase Tea has progressed from several test pallets to ordering at truckload quantities. Phase Tea is estimating approximately 6 Trucks in the coming months.

Alkame developed an initial 3 SKU product line, each includes 15mg of CBD and are available in Green Tea, Mint Tea, and Peach Tea flavors. There are no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Phase Tea is now working with Alkame to create additional flavors, with product line expansion now entering the development process.

President Nick Gaeta said, "Working with an A to Z one stop shop to develop and manufacture our products has been a wonderful experience. We are very excited to finally launch our product and appreciate the hard work and dedication of the Alkame Team, and everyone involved with Phase Teas sales and distribution as we make tremendous headway into the market today!"

The products are now live on, and available through their website, www.phasetea.biz. You can also check them out on Instagram at @phaseteaco.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatments and solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626189/Alkame-Completes-Development-and-Launch-of-Phase-Tea

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
