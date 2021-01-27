Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Issues Convertible Bond Of Up To EUR 20 Million

Successful issuance of senior unsecured convertible Bond (5% 01/2025)

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company" or "Amatheon"), the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH), announces that it has successfully issued senior unsecured convertible bonds (the "Bond") in an aggregate principal amount of up to EUR 20 million. The bonds have a denomination of EUR 50,000 (fifty thousand EURO), a coupon of 5% (five percent) per annum and an initial conversion price of EUR 0.10 per share.

Unless previously converted, redeemed, or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at their principal amount on 22 January 2025. Investors also have the possibility to convert the Bonds into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of the Company. The initial conversion price is set at EUR 0.10.

The Convertible Bonds are listed on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol (WKN) A286BY.

This successful issuance allows the Company to further strengthen its operations and enhance its liquidity. "This Bond enables us to shape Amatheon's next growth phase towards premium food production and processing in Africa, and to enter top-quality marketing and trading activities", says Carl Heinrich Bruhn, CEO and Founder of Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Establishment of modern farming infrastructure in Africa

Since its inception in 2011, Amatheon has invested over EUR 100 million in Africa, building and installing modern infrastructure and production systems across its operations.

The Company currently manages an extensive portfolio of agriculture, retail and food processing activities, and has incrementally developed its projects in Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe by combining large-scale commercial farming with a large network of smallholder farmers. Amatheon's operational units have proven their capabilities to supply sub-Sahara African markets with staple crops such as maize, soya, wheat and rice cultivated and traded by the Company's entities.

Added value through state-of-the-art processing infrastructure

Following a growing global demand for natural and healthy food products, the Company has increasingly expanded its product portfolio into lucrative high-quality products for export in recent years. To meet international standards for export products such as quinoa and chia, Amatheon equipped its subsidiaries with state-of-the-art processing, cleaning and storage facilities. All facilities underwent stringent certification processes for managing and maintaining the highest food safety standards. The Company is constantly testing new crops and varieties to adapt to a changing market demand for healthy and organic foods.

Vibrant Outgrower Programme leads to win-win scenario for farmers and Company through social impact and increased trading volume

To further strengthen its position in the export and regional markets, Amatheon sees great potential in the cultivation and processing of chilli plants and has started integrating two chilli varieties - Cayenne and Bird's Eye - into its agricultural portfolio. As a result, Amatheon will increase not only its own trading volume, but also facilitate thousands of smallholder farmers with an additional opportunity to diversify their income. As part of Amatheon's Outgrower Programme, 4,000 smallholder farmers are being trained in the planting, handling and harvesting of high-value crops such as quinoa and chillies. Input support in the form of seeds, extension services and a guaranteed purchase of the harvest ensure the sustainability of this initiative. By integrating smallholder farmers into the Company's value chain, Amatheon builds vibrant outgrower networks, encourages entrepreneurship, and stimulates local productivity.

Further investment into spice processing and its healthy food brand, ZUVA Foods, as well as new opportunities

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Bond for general corporate purposes and for further investments, such as into its export-oriented supply chain. This includes the development of a chilli processing site to process as estimated 10,000 tons of fresh chilli this season into flakes, crushed or powder form for regional and international markets. Additionally, Amatheon aims to further develop its recently launched consumer brand, ZUVA Foods, which includes chia seeds and quinoa that are sustainably grown on Amatheon's farms in Africa. In addition, the brand recently launched a variety of convenience products, such as African-inspired and 100% natural Teff Porridges and Quinoa Lunches.

The Company is also exploring additional opportunities which should bring further, positive contribution margins for the Company.

The Management Board

Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021

***

For further information please see the Group's website: http://www.amatheon-agri.com

Contact:

Laura Schenck

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 121

Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20

email: l.schenck@amatheon-agri.com

About Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.:

Amatheon Agri is a European agri-food company with headquarters in Berlin and production sites in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since its foundation by Mr. Carl-Heinrich Bruhn in 2011, Amatheon Agri has established sustainable agricultural value chains from cultivation to product-specific processing and trading processes in Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe. With a combination of international distribution network, incorporated local know-how as well as a sustainable vision for the future, Amatheon Agri has been able to establish itself as a strategically aligned global player in the African agricultural sector.

In 2020, Amatheon Agri also launched its new brand for 100% natural, fair and sustainably grown food from Zambia, Uganda and Zimbabwe: ZUVA Foods.

https://zuva-foods.com

https://www.instagram.com/zuvafoods/

https://www.facebook.com/zuvafoods

The Shares of the Company are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN NL0010273694, Symbol MLAAH) and on the Lang & Schwarz Exchange in Germany (WKN A1J4XD).

The Convertible Bonds are listed on the non-regulated open market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN DE000A286BY3 and Symbol (WKN) A286BY.

