Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce another consecutive quarter of record sales, with Q2 results showing an almost 100% increase on Q1 sales.

Description Q2 2021

($) Q1 2021

($) Gross sales 417,064 209,591 Net sales 341,153 150,571 Net and comprehensive loss for the period (726,616) (786,103)

*All amounts reflected in United States dollars

Q2 2021 Results: The Company reported gross sales of USD $417,064 for Q2 2021, with the full financial statements for the quarter and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of increasing sales since the company launched CENTR.

"CENTR is now the established market leader in CBD drinks," said Company Chairman & CEO, Joseph Meehan, "and our new CENTR Sugar Free is a hit with customers. We will continue to aggressively expand our sales volume and footprint across America in 2021."

The Company also announced the issuance of 690,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to certain employees and directors of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company's RSU Plan.

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

