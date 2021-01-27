Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") announced today that is has entered into a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield CT. to bring its products to market in Canada, including the company's bi-polar ionization technology that mitigates COVID-19 and other viruses, bacteria and mold in the air and on surfaces. UPI's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI") will promote, market, and sell AtmosAir products in Ontario and Quebec.

"Our team is very excited to be taking this important step in our business plan with a reputable company such as AtmosAir," said Chris Hazelton, President and CEO of UPI. "Their impressive client base is a testament to the quality of their solutions, and it is time such great technology was made readily available to our clients - existing and future. UPI is committed to seeking out the best-in-class technology solutions for our clients to fight the spread of COVID-19 whether by way of ownership, investment, licencing or master distribution arrangements. We are excited and committed to aggressively pursue schools, universities and colleges, long term care facilities and other governmental facilities to deliver results with our 40-year proven integrated HVAC and Building Controls company."

Carlos Gendron, VP of Sales and Marketing at AtmosAir said, "Our current distribution has reached over 7,500 installations worldwide, mainly focused on United States and China. The quality of our products is evident from our roster of clients, which include marquee names involved in commercial real estate, health care, hospitals, assisted living, hotels, cruise lines, universities and sports facilities. We are pleased to work with the UPI team as we make our debut into Ontario and Quebec. VCI's experience and long-standing track record is impressive and we look forward to showcasing our innovation in Canada with a credible partner such as UPI."

AtmosAir products provide indoor air quality solutions that suppress airborne and surface microbials and pathogens, including coronavirus, other viruses, bacteria and mold, and reduce odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). AtmosAir Solutions' tested and proven air purification technology is a continuous disinfectant, removing airborne and surface contaminants from indoor spaces.

According to recent tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92% within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's BPI technology. The technology proactively emits bi-polar ions that seek, attack and neutralize coronavirus. These results demonstrate that AtmosAir's public health solution is effective in stopping the spread of pathogens and contaminants.

AtmosAir's patented bi-polar ionization ("BPI") technology compliments the existing solutions commonly used in the industry. In addition to deterring coronavirus, other key advantages of BPI include:

Disinfects air by producing and distributing a controlled amount of positive and negative air ions, which interact with oppositely charged elements.

Bi-polar ionization process allows for air cleaning to occur within the desired space treating a larger volume of air within the breathing range.

Effective against bacteria, spores, VOC compounds and particles by treating the source of contamination.

Can be incorporated into central HVAC systems or used as stand-alone units in a cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable manner.

Requires maintenance every 2 years to replace worn tubes.

VCI's distribution effort will be primarily focused on AtmosAir's commercial air purification systems including FC 400 and 500 series, Matterhorn 1000 series systems1 as well as its controlling and monitoring systems AtmosAware2 and AtmosSmart3.

About AtmosAir Solutions

AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT provides clean green indoor air technology for commercial buildings, health care, hospitals, assisted living, hotels, cruise lines, universities and sports facilities. The company's patented bi-polar ionization technology is over 99% effective in neutralizing coronavirus. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's bi-polar ion technology. AtmosAir's clean air technology improves wellness, makes buildings more sustainable, reduces their operational costs and its proven air purification technology is a continuous disinfectant, removing airborne and surface contaminants from indoor spaces. With more than 7,500 installations worldwide, AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology suppresses airborne and surface microbials and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). More information can be found at www.atmosair.com.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

Contact Information

Universal PropTech Inc.

Chris Hazelton

President and Chief Executive Officer

chazelton@universalproptech.com

(647) 300-2957

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", or similar words suggesting future outcomes. The Company cautions readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as, by its nature, it is based on current expectations regarding future events that involve a number of assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company.

The forward-looking information included herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 https://www.atmosair.com/commercial-systems

2 https://www.atmosair.com/iaq-monitoring

3 https://www.atmosair.com/atmossmart

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72940