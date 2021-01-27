Clothings that Help Boost Sports Performance Gather Traction in Badminton Apparel Market, Valuation to Touch Mark of US$ 30 Bn by 2030: TMR

- Sportswear apparel companies lean on badminton apparel market offering specialized badminton shoes to capture potential market value from customers, growing number of badminton enthusiasts, including children, drives demand for new designs present a new avenue

- Manufacturers and distributors of badminton apparel penetrating Asia Pacific with better products, growing number of badminton leagues to spur demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing popularity of badminton as a sports, especially in Asia Pacific, is a key trend bolstering the demand for badminton apparel. This comprises an array of wearables, usually those that can be classified into top wear, bottom wear, and top wear. Some of the popular categories that endow revenue potential in the badminton apparel market are compression clothing, performance clothing, specialized shoes, and are targeted across different age groups, including children. Rise in adoption of clothing and footwear in badminton leagues and tournaments has propelled the sales in the badminton apparel market. The sales have also grown from the use of performance dresses for women.

Rise in sales through ecommerce for sportswear companies have allowed them to increase their stakes in the global badminton apparel market as well. Growing number of badminton enthusiasts and growing awareness about specialized badminton shoes among them will open steady opportunities for players in the market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Clocking a CAGR of ~11% during this period, the global valuation of the badminton apparel market is expected to reach worth of US$ 30 Bn by the end of the period.

Key Findings of Badminton Apparel Market

Inclination toward Sports Performance Set Tone for Innovation

In general, the rising interest toward badminton as a sports in Asia Pacific and Europe is one of the key factors in the growth dynamic in the badminton apparel market. Focus toward sports performance among both players and enthusiasts has spurred interest toward performance clothing. A case in point is the rise in demand for compression clothing and specialized shoes. Growing demand for children badminton sportswear has also been boosting the badminton apparel market. Apparel manufacturers operating in the market are targeting customers with innovative designs and focusing on wear comfort and the role of wearable in sports performance.

Thriving e-Commerce Sector Spur Strides

Strides made in e-commerce retail has immensely benefitted manufacturers and sellers in the badminton apparel market. A growing number of these are leveraging e-commerce channels for reaching new customers and are also attracting the existing ones. Further, startups have recently come to harness these channels to gain a foothold in the badminton apparel market. There has been rise in sales of sports underwear for manufacturers. Manufacturers are also expanding their product line to meet the needs of women badminton enthusiasts and players. Athletic footwear products might present a new avenue for companies in the badminton apparel market. Further, online channels have been an attractive one for synthetic t-shirts and shorts targeted toward men especially, since synthetics sportswear are gathering immense steam among target consumers.

Badminton Apparel Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing interest of population toward sports has a key trend boosting the prospects in the badminton apparel market

World over, growing numbers of badminton competitions and sports clubs are also bolstering demand

Growing number of badminton coaching centers is a trend favouring the sales in the badminton apparel market

Focus on promoting the benefits of specialized badminton shoes among badminton enthusiasts boosts market

Badminton Apparel Market: Key Players

Yonex Co., Ltd.

Ruby Glamour Sdn Bhd

RSL International

Li-Ning Company Limited

FZ Forza

Felet International Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Babolat

