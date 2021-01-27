

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rose by much less than expected in the month of December.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders edged up by 0.2 percent in December after surging by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in November.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.9 percent compared to the 1.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a pullback in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.7 percent in December after advancing by 0.8 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



