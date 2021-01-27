Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen “Megasprint!”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Stuttgart
27.01.21
14:04 Uhr
27,540 Euro
-0,960
-3,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,68028,42016:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.01.2021 | 15:05
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Nominating Committee's proposal for Board of Directors ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg is proposed for re-election as Chairman of the Board.

Information regarding all proposed Board members is available on Industrivärden's website (www.industrivarden.net).

The Nominating Committee's other proposals will be made public in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of AB Industrivärden.

The Nominating Committee's members are Mats Guldbrand, L E Lundbergföretagen, Stefan Nilsson, Handelsbanken Pension Foundation and others, Mikael Schmidt, SCA and Essity Pension Foundations and others, Bo Damberg, Jan Wallanders and Tom Hedelius Foundation and others, and Fredrik Lundberg, Chairman of the Board of Industrivärden. Mats Guldbrand is the Nominating Committee Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 21, 2021.

Stockholm, January 27, 2021

AB Industrivärden (publ)

For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand, Nominating Committee Chairman, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.

The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on January 27, 2021.

Attachment

  • 210127_Valber förslag till styr_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d2186aa-bbf4-4747-a944-988ca6c29162)

INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.