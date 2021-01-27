Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") completed an airborne Mag-EM and gravity survey review by Sharp Geophysical Solutions, over its flagship Gowan Nickel Sulphide Project. Fortune controls two properties that cover approximately 9,000 acres in the Timmins area of Ontario.

The Gowan Project is comprised of 102 mining cells, or approximately 5,100 acres, that are prospective for nickel sulphides, base-metals, and gold. The purpose of the data review was to aid in identifying potential targets at Gowan Property for an upcoming drilling campaign.

Paul Riss, CEO, commented, "The completed airborne survey review for our Gowan Project is a critical step in unlocking the nickel sulphide, base-metal and gold potential of our landholdings. We are pleased with the interpreted results from the government's regional airborne datasets. The magnetic- electromagnetic and gravity survey data provided a complete birds-eye-view of geophysical responses of known mineralization areas, and knowledge to explore our property. I am excited to report that eight priority targets have been identified from the recent work program."

Fortune's highly skilled and experienced team is now reviewing the results including conductor and magnetic models to plan the drilling program. The final report and deliverables from Sharp Geophysical Solutions highlight the multiple anomalous targets for follow-up work.

Highlights:

Multiple and strong geophysical anomalies were detected from the completed Mag-EM and gravity survey, including the identification of eight priority target anomalies which detected potential gold, nickel, and base-metal sulphide mineralization at depth.

The priority targets for ground truthing includes airborne EM conductance anomalies that appear to be untested by known historical drilling.

The next stage of work involves quantitative modelling of the anomalies of interest and ranking by geological and geophysical priority before commencement of drilling program.

Qualified Person

The geophysical technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brenda Sharp, P. Geo. of Sharp Geophysical Solutions, consultant to the Company and who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, HTSC formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck- Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan project is a nickel property in which company management and experienced mining professionals are moving quickly through the exploration stage. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

Figure 1. Gowan Property Airborne Geophysical Magnetics-EM-Gravity Maps Showing Potential Nickel Sulphide Targets (1 to 8). The 8 priority targets correlate well with strongly magnetic zones, EM conductors and low gravity signature which is typical to Crawford and Alexo-Dundonald Mines.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/72939_5f77ccee446bcb15_001full.jpg

