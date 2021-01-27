Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock Security" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce that Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security, has been invited to present at the 32nd World Outlook Financial Conference which will be held on February 5 & 6, 2021.

32 nd World Outlook Financial Conference

The World Outlook Financial Conference is designed to facilitate discussions regarding investment opportunities and investing strategies for 2021 among leading financial experts, and to bring forth professional opinions on these topics. The conference was founded by Michael Campbell, host of the nationally syndicated radio show, MoneyTalks, for which Ian L. Paterson has been a regular guest on the show, providing North American investors with insights into the cybersecurity market.

"It is a great honour to be invited to 32nd World Outlook Financial Conference and to be able to present in front of many top industry & financial experts," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security. "With cyberattacks and data breaches on the rise, cybersecurity is becoming a critical asset for companies to become efficient. By presenting at the conference, I will be able to shed some light on the importance of implementing innovative authentication solutions in protecting valuable information from security threats."

The World Outlook Financial Conference will be broadcast live and can be accessed from any internet device. To sign up, register at https://mikesmoneytalks.ca/world-outlook-conference-2021/

About Plurilock

Plurilock Security is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock Security's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock Security enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

