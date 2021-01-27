Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
27.01.2021
Innophos Expands Partnership with American International Chemical

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American International Chemical (AIC) announced an expanded partnership with Innophos, a global leader in specialty minerals. The agreement between AIC and Innophos is a strategic move to improve service levels and meet rising demands for specialty minerals in the Food and Nutrition Industry.

"We are pleased to announce our broadened partnership with AIC across the country for specialty mineral products. Our 20-year relationship with AIC and their wide presence in the United States gives us confidence that they will be able to enhance our previous levels of service in product delivery, distribution area, and customer service," says Innophos Commercial Director of Nutrition, David Madison.

LBB Specialties, parent company to AIC, is providing greater penetration of the U.S. market and expanded opportunities for Innophos customers. Innophos' specialty mineral portfolio complements the existing AIC minerals portfolio, thereby offering nearly every option a customer may require.

Darren Birkelbach, CEO of LBB Specialties, stated: "This distribution authorization allows AIC to leverage our national warehouse footprint to benefit Innophos customers. The change will reduce customer lead times and allow our national sales team to deploy and provide enhanced customer assistance with existing and new projects." He goes on to say, "Expanding our partnership with Innophos, a global leader in specialty minerals, is another step forward in filling out our expansive portfolio for the Food and Nutrition Industry. We appreciate the continued vote of confidence and deep collaboration with Innophos and look forward to growing together in the future."

About American International Chemical LLC (AIC)
Founded in 1972, AIC is an ISO Certified specialty chemical, raw materials, and ingredient supplier servicing the food, pharmaceutical, nutrition, personal care, biotech, and industrial markets of North America. Through a team of 30 sales representatives and 19 strategically located warehouses, AIC offers a wide range of globally sourced products and ensures both quality and adherence to regulatory requirements. To meet the changing requirements of its customers, AIC also offers a range of custom manufacturing capabilities to the North American market. www.aicma.com

About Innophos
Innophos is a leading international producer of essential ingredients for health & nutrition, food & beverage, and industrial brands. With the mission of creating science-based solutions that improve quality of life, we unlock the potential in the blends and formulations we deliver. Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China, with headquarters in Cranbury, New Jersey. www.innophos.com

About LBB Specialties
LBB Specialties is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It represents a diversified, national supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life science. LBB Specialties generates over $300 million of revenue and employs more than 70 commercial team members. www.LBBspecialties.com.

