Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Market elevates at a CAGR of 13.79% during 2020-2030, asserts DelveInsight

- Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market size is anticipated to grow high due to an increased patient pool and robust pipeline candidates with novel mechanisms expected to intensify future competition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Market Report " report provides an absolute comprehension of the Cytomegalovirus Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the CMV market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Cytomegalovirus market report also proffers an analysis of recent Cytomegalovirus treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Some of the essential highlights of the Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market Research Report :

Increasing CMV Infections cases in various regions leads to increased demand for advanced diagnostics that, in turn, contribute to the CMV market growth.

The Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment market is divided into Prophylaxis and Therapeutic. Currently, the market is dominated by drugs like valganciclovir, valacyclovir hydrochloride , and others. However, the CMV market of these drugs will experience a plunge in market share due to the launch of new emerging therapies.

Cytomegalovirus Therapeutics Market anticipates the emergence of pipeline products namely V160 (Merck), mRNA-1647 (ModernaTX), HB-101/VaxWave (Hookipa Biotech), Triplex (Helocyte), Maribavir (TAK-602) (Takeda/Shire Pharmaceuticals), and Viralym-M (AlloVir) .

. One of the most promising anti-CMV drugs in clinical development is Maribavir (Shire). The drug is in phase III stage of development for the transplant cases with Cytomegalovirus Infections that are refractory or treatment-resistant, and also, for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Treatment in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection is a viral infection that rarely causes serious illness. Human CMV causes a broad variety of infection and illness in healthy adults, in those with compromised immune systems (such as AIDS), in those with cardiovascular disease, and in pregnant women who can pass the infection to their unborn child (congenital CMV). In 2020, the total of Cytomegalovirus diagnosed cases were found to be 111,959 cases in the 7MM.

The Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Cases of CMV Infection

Number of Infants born with Congenital CMV

CMV Patients among Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants (HSCT)

Number of CMV Patients among Solid Organ Transplantation (SOT)

Number of Refractory CMV Patients after HSCT/SOT

CMV Retinitis among HIV Patients

Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapeutics Market Analysis

The management of CMV infection is maintained by two approaches, i.e. prophylaxis and therapeutic approach. Currently, the global Cytomegalovirus treatment market is dominated by drugs like valganciclovir, valacyclovir hydrochloride, and others. However, the market of these drugs will experience a drop in the market share due to the launch of new emerging therapies. Recently, Prevymis (Letermovir) received FDA approval in 2017, to prevent Human Cytomegalovirus (HCMV) infection in transplant patients and entered the market in 2018. Prevymis covers a tiny targeted population because it is approved only for the prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation and disease in adult CMV-seropositive recipients [R+] of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

Hence, it will positively impact the market size growth but will not be responsible for the major increase in the CMV market size. There is an estimated decline in its market after 2029, as the patent of prevymis will expire in 2029. Among the prophylactic potential market, two therapies, V160 and mRNA-1647, target the same patient population, CMV-seronegative and CMV-seropositive healthy adults (childbearing women) to prevent congenital CMV. Moreover, in the therapeutic potential market, it is believed that Maribavir can be a promising agent in the US for Cytomegalovirus Infection treatment.

In the United States, antiviral drugs are used for CMV infection following transplant procedures. The drugs include valganciclovir, ganciclovir, cidofovir, foscarnet, or a combination. The US FDA and EMA support the CMV therapeutics pipeline by encouraging the drug development process through a different type of designations.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Emerging Products Along with Key Players

Maribavir (TAK-602): Takeda/Shire Pharmaceuticals

ATA230: Atara Biotherapeutics

Triplex: Helocyte

Viralym-M: AlloVir

V160: Merck

VBI-1501: VBI Vaccines

HB-101 (VaxWave): Hookipa Biotech

AVX601: AlphaVax

CMV glycoprotein B MF59 (gB/MF59): Sanofi

ALVAC-CMV (vCP260): Sanofi

NPC-21: Nobelpharma

mRNA-1647: ModernaTX

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

ITI-1001: Immunomic Therapeutics

And several others.

Concluding Thoughts on CMV Therapeutics Market Growth

CMV Market Drivers are attributable to

Emerging Therapies- The high burden of CMV disease and morbidity makes it a right candidate for new therapies and vaccines.

The high burden of CMV disease and morbidity makes it a right candidate for new therapies and vaccines. Better Efficacy and Safety Profiles - Various pipeline molecules show better safety and promising activity than those currently being used.

Various pipeline molecules show better safety and promising activity than those currently being used. Increased incidence and prevalence - Increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity for innovation of therapeutics.

Increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity for innovation of therapeutics. Increased awareness - Growing R&D is increasing the demand for better diagnosis and CMV Infections treatment options.

However, there are CMV Market size growth Barriers that influence CMV Market growth

Challenges in existing therapies- Current therapies are inadequate because of severe toxicities.

Current therapies are inadequate because of severe toxicities. Diagnostic challenges in congenital cytomegalovirus infection- Diagnostic options are much needed to improve the CMV prognosis and outcomes for patients, as existing diagnostic options do not detect some features of congenital CMV.

Diagnostic options are much needed to improve the CMV prognosis and outcomes for patients, as existing diagnostic options do not detect some features of congenital CMV. Generic drugs of off-patent therapies- All available drugs for CMV infection have gone off-patented except one. The generic market of a drug shall affect the overall sales of the CMV market.

All available drugs for CMV infection have gone off-patented except one. The generic market of a drug shall affect the overall sales of the CMV market. The complex mechanism of action and treatment costs- There is a lack of knowledge about the complex mechanism of action of the disease with various targets for inhibition.

There is a lack of knowledge about the complex mechanism of action of the disease with various targets for inhibition. Limitation in the current therapeutic market - One of the major unmet needs primarily in the prophylactic market is the efficacy and the viral resistance to the current drugs that is a limitation for the current therapeutic market.

Scope of the Cytomegalovirus Infection Market

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Cytomegalovirus Infection Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Companies investigating its candidates for CMV Infections : Takeda/Shire Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, Helocyte, AlloVir, Merck, VBI Vaccines, Hookipa Biotech, AlphaVax, Sanofi, Nobelpharma, ModernaTX, Immunomic Therapeutics, and several others.

: Takeda/Shire Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, Helocyte, AlloVir, Merck, VBI Vaccines, Hookipa Biotech, AlphaVax, Sanofi, Nobelpharma, ModernaTX, Immunomic Therapeutics, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Cytomegalovirus Infection 3 Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Cytomegalovirus Infection (CMV) 5 Case Reports of Cytomegalovirus Infection 6 Cytomegalovirus Infection Patient Journey 7 CMV Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of CMV Infections 8.1 United States 8.2 EU5 Countries 8.2.1 Germany 8.2.2 France 8.2.3 Italy 8.2.4 Spain 8.2.5 United Kingdom 8.3 Japan 9 Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Algorithm 10 Cytomegalovirus Infection Unmet Needs 11 Cytomegalovirus Infection Marketed Products 11.1 Valcyte: Roche 11.2 Foscavir: Clinigen Group plc 11.3 CytoGam: CSL Behring 11.4 Valtrex: GlaxoSmithKline 11.5 Vistide: Gilead Sciences 11.6 Prevymis: Merck & Co. 11.7 Cytotect CP: Biotest Pharma GmbH 12 Cytomegalovirus Infection Emerging Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 CMV-Gyn (Cytotect 70): Biotest AG 12.3 Maribavir (TAK-602): Takeda/Shire Pharmaceuticals 12.4 ATA230: Atara Biotherapeutics 12.5 Triplex: Helocyte 12.6 Viralym-M: AlloVir 12.7 V160: Merck 12.8 VBI-1501: VBI Vaccines 12.9 HB-101 (VaxWave): Hookipa Biotech 12.10 AVX601: AlphaVax 12.11 CMV glycoprotein B MF59 (gB/MF59): Sanofi 12.12 ALVAC-CMV (vCP260): Sanofi 12.13 NPC-21: Nobelpharma 12.14 mRNA-1647: ModernaTX 12.15 VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines 12.16 ITI-1001: Immunomic Therapeutics 13 CMV Failed Therapies 13.1 ASP0113: Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. 13.2 Brincidofovir: Chimerix Inc. 13.3 CSJ148: Novartis (Development suspended) 14 Cytomegalovirus Infection 7MM Analysis 15 CMV Attribute Analysis of Prophylactic Drugs 16 Cytomegalovirus Infection Attribute Analysis of Therapeutic Drugs 17 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 18 The United States Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Outlook 19 EU-5 Countries CMV Market Outlook 19.1 Germany Market Size 19.2 France Market Size 19.3 Italy Market Size 19.4 Spain Market Size 19.5 United Kingdom Market Size 20 Japan Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Outlook 21 Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Drivers 22 CMV Market Barriers 23 Cytomegalovirus Infection SWOT Analysis 24 Reimbursement and CMV Market Access 25 Recognized Establishments 26 Appendix 27 DelveInsight Capabilities 28 Disclaimer 29 About DelveInsight

