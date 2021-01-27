

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) agreed to buy business process intelligence company Signavio GmbH. They did not to disclose the purchase price or other financial details of this transaction.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.



SAP noted that the deal will strengthen its capacity to help companies quickly understand, improve, transform and manage their business processes at scale.



