Jesse Jhaj Says Millionaires Have Trouble Dating... (We're Not So Sure)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / Millionaires seem to have it all. Exotic cars, private jets, and the dating life that mirrors Dan Blizarians' Instagram feed. This seems so self-evident that it begs the question: why even write about it? Apparently, there's one man who is changing the entire landscape of dating for millionaires. He has not only challenged this idea but proven it completely wrong.

Jesse Jhaj is a self-made millionaire who co-founded Jumpcut - a startup backed by the legendary Y-Combinator who incubated unicorns like Airbnb, Dropbox, Instacart - and then went on to launch multiple 7 and 8-figure businesses. Flying in the face of all logic and rationale, he believes that wealthy men don't have it easy when it comes to dating.

Jesse Jhaj's $500k Hobby

Jesse Jhaj became obsessed with solving this problem. He quickly realized that similar to marketing or sales, dating requires a funnel that generates leads.

He tried all the traditional "wealthy guy" approaches of generating "leads" - hiring an expensive matchmaker, becoming an influencer, throwing oceanfront Santa Monica mansion parties, going out to bars/clubs… and, according to Jesse, none of it felt right.

Apparently, he ended up spending upwards of $500,000 over a two-year period testing every funnel imaginable. He tried approaching this problem as if he was back at Y-Combinator, even going so far as to bring on a co-founder, David Malka, who's logistics-focused brain made him over $5 Million in poker before founding Better Vacations, a vacation rental fund with over $250 Million in real estate assets around the world.

The two of them discovered that taking this concept of a "funnel" and applying it to online dating was the greatest hack that they have ever experienced in their dating lives. They hired comedians, writers, data analysts and consultants all to test and optimize every single step of the funnel…. In an attempt to crack the code to "dating for millionaires".

That's an expensive hobby to stumble upon, but to guys like Jhaj and Malka, it seems to be worth it.

Millionaires Struggle More Than the Average Joe

According to Jesse Jhaj, millionaires actually have all the same struggles that the average guy does -- but with more stacked on top. That (frankly) seems unlikely at first blush. After all, self-made men surely have more confidence than the run of the mill Tinder bachelor. The success that came from building their empires would have to seep into their dating lives too.

But Jhaj says this is actually a misconception that society puts on the rich. Jhaj described the moment that he finally made it, "when my bank account had enough that I would never have to work another day in my life, I thought my dating life would completely change. Only nothing did." The same problems in his dating life were all still there - along with added complications. Namely that his newfound wealth could be squandered if he chose the wrong woman - as many of his recently divorced friends seem to have done.

We've all seen the repercussions of what happens when wealthy men rush into relationships that aren't right for either party - they end up more than partners. They start to share everything… and because of that, according to Jesse, successful men can sometimes lose their entire empire. Jhaj says that to avoid the repercussions, wealthy men need to learn to understand what toxic and positive behaviors are by "collecting as much data as possible - essentially, guys need to date, take things slow and continue to learn what they like/don't like in partners with as much feedback as possible from mentors, coaches, therapists, and journaling."

It's not just Jesse Jhaj. He claims that from his first-hand experience working with dozens of millionaire students that wealthy men have the same trouble dating as most men.

The Facade Has Been Lifted

The problems don't stop there, either. When a wealthy man doesn't know how to communicate with women properly, oftentimes his date will think to herself, "wait, is this guy actually successful? If he were so successful, he wouldn't be this nervous and easy to run all over." Again, the same problems -- but amplified.

Jhaj says when he discussed this exact situation with other high-value women, they described it as "the facade felt like it had suddenly been lifted." While most wealthy men can communicate in a high value fashion through text, they become needy and socially awkward because they have no abundance and social calibration in real life.

According to Jhaj, even the most successful man can be insecure when it comes to dating. This causes wealthy men to put up a facade when they meet women, pretending to be someone they're not. This only leads to problems down the road both for the man, and his match. Paradise falls when the facade is lifted.

This isn't just a hypothetical - it's the reason why Jesse Jhaj has so many students to begin with. After getting hurt and realizing how many mistakes they have made, or that they don't have as many "leads" as they'd like, or that they feel they keep "settling in their dating lives", wealthy men will seek Jhaj out so they don't find themselves in the same situation again.

The key is to avoid the facade from the beginning, and instead learn what Jhaj calls "high-value communication". This is part of the training Jhaj provides to his students and this methodology stands in clear contrast to the lackluster solutions that matchmakers or online courses provide. What's the downside? Well, for one, the training alone cost you more than a brand new Tesla.

Jhaj believes that no one should settle for their dating life, especially for successful men who already have everything else in their life together. "A lot of wealthy men just settle for the next woman they meet because they think the options are not there." Frankly, it's hard to believe that they don't have options. To be fair, that's a world I'm just not part of.

How It Gets Worse for Wealthy Men

To make matters worse, successful men typically hyper-focus on select areas of their lives: their work and health -- and neglect necessary skills such as communicating with the high-value women. The result is a "mismatch" between the perception of what women think a successful man should be and the reality of the poor communication skills men have with women.

Jesse Jhaj seems adamant that these are issues that millionaire men have. And he believes that the "online dating system" that he developed with Malka is the solution for millionaires to have a more fulfilling dating life. "Not only do we have the ultimate solution for generating endless, high-quality "leads", but we teach our clients how to communicate confidently from a mindset of abundance to project a high-value self."

A $50,000 Fix?

Admittedly, some of these problems really must exist for Kevin, a former Wall Street executive who had tried all traditional forms of meeting women (even blowing $100,000 on a matchmaker), to shell out over $50K to Jesse Jhaj and his team. "I don't want to be in a situation where I compromise with my dating partner -- or worse, find someone interested not in me but my fortune," the client remarked in an email exchange between us. "I feel like the value I got from the $50K spent was probably in the $500K- $1 Million+ range."

What's in Jesse Jhaj's Dating Service

What did Kevin actually buy? A hybrid mix of personalized communication training, split-testing and profile optimization, and a "Rolls-Royce" done for you service where Jesse's team swipes, matches, and responds on dating apps for you, sending 10 high-quality matches per week with the full conversation history of women ready to meet you.

This whole online dating system, as Jhaj mentions, is based on what he coins "the Unicorn Theory". The theory is this: just like the rare, mythical startup that hits the $1 Billion+ valuation, men who are successful in most aspects of their lives are just as rare (hence the term "Unicorn"). These are the type of men that attractive women seek out because of a social phenomenon called "hypergamy" - the idea that women are naturally attracted to men of higher social status.

Jesse Jhaj believes that even the wealthiest men on earth can have issues communicating effectively with women. This "gap" creates a disconnection between what a woman wants from the man and the subpar image that the man unconsciously projects.

Is It Really Worth It?

Jesse Jhaj's students are willing to pay $30,000-$200,000 for his services. Initially, that seems like an unreasonable sum until you reflect on the cost of settling on the wrong partner. With a 50/50 shot doing just that, Jhaj's service almost acts as an insurance policy against not just financial loss - but a lifetime of settling. There's no reason for men who "have it all" to struggle to find a partner who "has it all" too. For now, Jhaj's services fall lightyears out of my budget… but who knows. If Bitcoin keeps going the way it's going maybe I'll be a millionaire suffering from dating fatigue too. I'll keep Jhaj's number in hand just in case.

