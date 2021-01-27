Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced after a software development review conducted yesterday, that the Company remains on track for the scheduled beta launch of its Vaycaychella fintech short-term rental P2P alternative finance app in February.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not typically qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72974