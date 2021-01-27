Technvaio forecast the global drum liner market is expected to grow by USD 38.18 million during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Drum Liner Market Analysis Report by Material (Flexible and Rigid) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/drum-liner-market-industry-analysis

The drum liner market is driven by the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market. In addition, the growth of the adhesive industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the drum liner market.

Countries such as the US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia account for more than 45% of the global chemical warehousing and storage market. These countries record a total storage capacity of 210 million cubic meters due to the rising chemical sales. The storage capacity in these counties attributes to the increased demand for agrochemicals and polymers. As most of the chemicals are stored in drums or barrels, the growth of the global chemical warehousing and storage market increases the demand for drum liners during the forecast period.

Major Five Drum Liner Companies:

BASCO Inc.

BASCO Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide array of drum liners with various materials such as HDPE, LDPE, PP, PTFE, SS.

Dana Poly Inc.

Dana Poly Inc. operates its business through Packaging products and Services. The company offers several options for drum liner products such as the round bottom, flat bottom, rigid, and semi-rigid.

Desco Industries Inc.

Desco Industries Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Velostat drum liners and Velostat conductive drum liners.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business through Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The company offers PE drum liner for various applications.

Heritage Packaging

Heritage Packaging operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers round bottom drum liners of various materials such as foil barrier, metalized, PE, MIL-SPEC, and Co-extruded.

Drum Liner Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

Flexible size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid size and forecast 2020-2025

Drum Liner Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2025)

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

