Mittwoch, 27.01.2021
Großer Deal für Modern Meat! In Position für einen “Megasprint!”?
WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Tradegate
27.01.21
16:00 Uhr
13,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,76 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,90013,10019:05
13,00013,10018:06
PHOSAGRO
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR13,100-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.