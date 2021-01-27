

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PTC Inc. (PTC) revealed earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $23.52 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $35.46 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PTC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.73 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $429.05 million from $356.11 million last year.



PTC Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $113.73 Mln. vs. $66.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $429.05 Mln vs. $356.11 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.05 - $3.25



