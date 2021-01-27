

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.2% to $28.07 billion from $21.08 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $11.22 Bln. vs. $7.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.88 vs. $2.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.22 -Revenue (Q4): $28.07 Bln vs. $21.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de