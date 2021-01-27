

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $123.5 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $136.2 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Packaging Corporation of America reported adjusted earnings of $126.5 million or $1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.71 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



Packaging Corporation of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $126.5 Mln. vs. $162.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.33 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

