SPAN Enterprises: Trucking Business Have Two Important Trucking Tax Deadlines Coming on February 1, 2021

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2021 / February 1, 2021 is the deadline for two critical trucking taxes. Truck owners who first started using a truck in December 2020 need to file their IRS Form 2290 and all trucking businesses need to file their fourth quarter IFTA report.

The Form 2290 is used to calculate and pay heavy vehicle use taxes for all commercial motor vehicles weighing 55,000 pounds or more. All new owners of trucks must file and pay heavy vehicle use taxes by the last day of the month following the month their truck was first used. For instance, if a truck is first used on December 15, 2020, the owner must file a Form 2290 by January 31, 2021.

Likewise, according to the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA), truckers with their own authority must generate and file their IFTA report detailing all their mileage and fuel purchases from October 1 through December 31. IFTA taxes help achieve stability in fuel tax rates among the lower 48 states of the USA and 10 provinces of Canada.

This year, the fourth quarter IFTA and Form 2290 deadlines fell on Sunday, January 31, so the actual deadline is the following business day: Monday, February 1, 2021.

In order to simplify trucking taxes for American trucking businesses, ExpressTruckTax and its sister-product ExpressIFTA offer easy and affordable solutions that enable truckers to report and file from anywhere.

ExpressTruckTax demystifies Form 2290 filing with their interview-style process that includes simple instructions and their ExpressGuarantee, which guarantees that Form 2290s filed through their system will be accepted by the IRS with a money back guarantee. If their 100% US-based customer support cannot get a Form 2290 accepted, ExpressTruckTax will refund the filing fee, no questions asked.

ExpressIFTA, meanwhile, provides a similarly simple IFTA reporting system paired with stellar customer support. Truckers need only enter or import their mileage and fuel information and ExpressIFTA will generate a calculated report or worksheet that can be filed with any IFTA jurisdiction.

Both ExpressTruckTax and ExpressIFTA offer instant error checks and free customer support to all customers.

"American truckers do so much for America." says Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "And they have a lot to worry about. Our mission with ExpressTruckTax and ExpressIFTA is to remove trucking taxes from that equation."

Truckers who want to simplify their trucking taxes are encouraged to visit ExpressTruckTax.com to learn more.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include TaxBandits, PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit http://www.spanenterprises.com/.

