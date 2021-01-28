Designed to leverage and extend Ricardo's expertise in building solutions to support zero emission mobility, this new facility will form part of a global centre of excellence for hydrogen, defossilised fuels and electrified transport engineering

As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a world-class environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company, has today announced an initial investment of £2.5million to build a hydrogen development and test facility at its Shoreham Technical Centre in the UK.

Designed to support the company's existing work in hydrogen, fuel cells and green alternative fuels, the new facility will deliver state-of-the-art test and development to advance capability in both alternative fuels and electric vehicles. It will significantly increase the range of hydrogen and fuel cell services and solutions which can be delivered to Ricardo's global customers.

Steve Dyke, Managing Director of Ricardo Automotive and Industrial said: "We are already working with a range of clients on hydrogen and fuel cell technology, providing clean efficient solutions which reduce carbon and noxious emissions across a wide range of sectors. By building our hydrogen fuel cell and propulsion capability, we shall further advance our facilities and technology for clean vehicles across all transport sectors, and increase the range of hydrogen and fuel cell services and solutions that we can offer to our clients.

"A particular focus for the new facility will be a systems-led approach to vehicle development, integrating our enhanced test capability with our leading-edge digital and simulation tools to deliver fully optimised hardware and software system solutions for our customers. This will further enhance our established digital engineering expertise, allowing the company to provide solutions which: are greener because they are less energy and resource-intensive; remove risk from development through more efficient, faster digital techniques; and reduce cost and time to market to provide competitive advantage."

This investment is a further boost to Ricardo's hydrogen capability, following the company's announcement on 14 January 2021 of a collaboration with AFC Energy plc aimed at identifying new and innovative alternative fuel solutions, including hydrogen power applications.

Fuel cell test facilities with this level of capability to develop and test hydrogen technologies are rare across the globe, so this investment will accelerate Ricardo's position as a leader in hydrogen transport technology.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a world-class environmental, engineering and strategic consulting company listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering leading edge and innovative cross sector sustainable products and solutions, helping our global customers increase efficiencies, achieve growth and create a clear and safer future. Our mission is clear -- to create a world fit for the future. For more information visit www.ricardo.com

About Ricardo Automotive and Industrial Division

Ricardo Automotive Industrial Ricardo Automotive and Industrial, a division of Ricardo plc, provides global engineering services for OEMs across all transport sectors. The vision is to be the consulting partner of choice for clean efficient, integrated propulsion and energy solutions, underpinned by digitisation.

Ricardo is a supporter of the UK Hydrogen Strategy Now campaign. This group of leading UK businesses which has together committed to invest £3bn into hydrogen projects is calling on the Chancellor of the Exchequer for a UK-wide hydrogen strategy.

