MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, announces today its financial calendar for FY 2020 and FY 2021.

Event Planned Date Financial earnings for FY 2020 March 24, 2021 Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2021 April 27, 2021 Annual general meeting of shareholders May 2021 Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2021 July 28, 2021 Financial earnings for HY 2021 August 31, 2021 Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2021 October 26, 2021 Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2021 January 26, 2022

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

Contacts:

Yann Cousinet

CFO

Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com