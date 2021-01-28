Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 27
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
Declaration of second interim dividend
The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 6.00 pence per ordinary share (2020: 6.40p). The dividend is payable on 26 February 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 February 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 February 2021.
The first interim dividend of 6.00 pence per share was paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders on the Company's register on 13 November 2020 (ex-dividend date being 12 November 2020).
The Company's proposed dividend schedule for the current financial year may be viewed at the Company's website: edinburghinvestmenttrust.com
Enquiries:
PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 4513 9260