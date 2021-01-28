Anzeige
East Africa Metals - Beginn der Goldförderung - JETZT! Strong Buy!
28.01.2021 | 08:04
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, January 27

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

Declaration of second interim dividend

The Directors of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (the "Company") announce that they have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 of 6.00 pence per ordinary share (2020: 6.40p). The dividend is payable on 26 February 2021 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 5 February 2021. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 February 2021.

The first interim dividend of 6.00 pence per share was paid on 27 November 2020 to shareholders on the Company's register on 13 November 2020 (ex-dividend date being 12 November 2020).

The Company's proposed dividend schedule for the current financial year may be viewed at the Company's website: edinburghinvestmenttrust.com

Enquiries:

PraxisIFM Fund Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 4513 9260

