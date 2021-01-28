One Media iP Group Plc - Launch of Men & Motors TV channel

28 January 2021

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Company" or the "Group")

Launch of Men & Motors TV channel

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor, is pleased to announce that it will launch a new Men & Motors TV channel to be hosted by Shane Lynch, best known as a member of Boyzone, and Torie Campbell, best known for fronting 'One Second in F1 Racing'.

The channel, which will deliver an additional income stream for One Media from advertising revenue (ad-funded) and sponsorship, will air the best shows from its comprehensive archive of 3,400 automotive videos in a new on-demand format to engage the next generation of car enthusiasts. The channel will go live at 7pm (GMT) on 1 February 2021.

The Company acquired the rights to Men & Motors from Granada Television Productions and ITV Digital Channels in 2012, following fifteen years as one of the UK's most popular and celebrated channels that helped launch the careers of the likes of Richard Hammond and John Inverdale. During 2020, Men and Motors achieved 134 million minutes of viewing on YouTube equating to 2.5 million viewing minutes per week.

Working with View TV Group and its recently developed Connected TV (CTV) solution, Kapang, One Media's Men & Motors channel will be initially broadcast in the UK and rolled out to North America and Australia as an advertising funded free-to-view, catch-up and on-demand channel. The channel will be accessible via their own dedicated EPG, Kapang channel 111 on TV set top boxes, Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, online at https://kapang.com/menandmotors/, or via one of the iOS or Android Kapang apps. Kapang delivers efficient, secure, integrated end-to-end traditional broadcast solutions with a fair revenue model and improved monetisation, including addressable advertising to optimise income streams.

Jamie Branson, CEO of View TV Group, commented: "Men and Motors was and still is an iconic brand. Like many other niche content broadcasters, the audience love the content, but the channels have been unable to monetise the content to the level it deserves. Viewers now choose to consume content digitally across multiple devices and Men and Motors is being reincarnated by adopting a hybrid of proven businesses models demonstrated by Amazon, Netflix and Samsung."

The new channel will host 'all things motoring' and host content from other well-known motoring content productions companies targeting a typical demographic of car enthusiasts aged between 25 to 44 years old.

Michael Infante, CEO of One Media iP, commented: "We are excited to be giving our iconic Men & Motors content and brand a new lease of life by partnering with View TV Group to re-launch the Men & Motors channel, delivering an additional income stream for One Media. Over time, we hope to broaden our offering and add more third party content to the channel, broadcasting a host of different automotive programmes. We look forward to keeping the market updated on our progress."

-Ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged the release of this information is Michael Infante, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

One Media iP Group Plc

Michael Infante - CEO

Claire Blunt - Chairman +44 (0)175 378 5500



+44 (0)175 378 5501 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880

Cenkos Securities plc (Broker)

Max Hartley

Max Gould

Michael Johnson (Sales) +44 (0)20 7397 8900 Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)

Felicity Winkles +44 (0)20 3004 9512

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a digital music rights acquirer, publisher and distributor. The Group specialises in purchasing and monetising intellectual property rights with proven, repeat income streams. One Media adds value to its content by maximising its availability in over 600 digital stores globally, including Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon and Spotify.

One Media's music is also widely used for synchronisation in film, TV and digital gaming whilst its video content is primarily viewed on YouTube where One Media operates over 20 YouTube channels as a certified partner.

One Media is listed on the London Stock Exchange on the AIM index, under the symbol 'OMIP'.

For further information, please visit www.omip.co.uk and http://menandmotors.com/