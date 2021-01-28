Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
28.01.2021 | 08:31
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
28-Jan-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 January 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that payments have been received from the Kurdistan Regional 
Government for oil sales during December 2020. 
 
The Tawke partners have received a gross payment of USD43.1 million, with Genel's net share of the payment being USD10.5 
million. 
 
The Sarta partners have received a gross payment of USD2.9 million, with Genel's net share of the payment being USD1.4 
million. 
 
Payment for Taq Taq is expected in coming days following a reconciliation of 2020 costs. This payment will not be 
announced separately. 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                                       +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  92426 
EQS News ID:   1163863 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
