

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM.L) reported that trading in the first quarter has been very encouraging. Revenue for the three months ended 31 December 2020 was 78.7 million pounds compared to 99.2 million pounds, prior year, reflecting the covid-19 impact. Asset Management revenues was down 12%. Group events revenue was 8.6 million pounds. The Group's outlook is unchanged and in line with the Board's expectations.



The Group will announce the interim results for the six months ending 31 March 2021 on 20 May 2021.



