

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) said its first quarter total revenue was 328.1 million pounds, a 5.8% decline on last year on a comparable basis of constant currency and excluding the disposal of the French private label juice business (reported revenue down 9.8%).



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said: 'Trading in the first quarter continued to be impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Our portfolio of family favourite brands has however again performed well in the channels open to us, assisted by the additional flexibility we now enjoy as a result of investment in our GB supply chain.'



